Saudi travels to Abu Dhabi to win release of maid’s son

JEDDAH – In a rare humanitarian gesture, a Saudi man traveled to Abu Dhabi to win the release of an Indian man, whose parents work for his family in the northwestern Saudi city of Hail.

The man was jailed for fighting with a colleague at his workplace. He had been jailed for around two months and his parents, Yassine and Anisa, did not hear from him since then.

Anisa, asked her Saudi sponsor, Ayada Khudair Al-Ramali to help her son, Ali, and Ramali accepted the woman’s request and traveled to Abu Dhabi to see what he can do.

“I went with my cousin to Abu Dhabi to find Ali. We did not know where he was imprisoned. We first asked the Musaffah Police Station but they could not help us. So we sought information at a prison 30 km away from Abu Dhabi but we did not find Ali there. After inquiring more, we learnt that he was in a remand prison,” Al-Ramali told Al-Arabiya.net.

“We went there and we found him. He was detained following a fight with a Pakistani colleague at the contracting company where they work,” Al-Ramali said, adding that after taking all required measures they went to the company to speak to the Pakistani worker and request him to drop the charges against Ali but he was on vacation in Pakistan.

The Pakistani worker dropped the charges against Ali after Al-Ramali spoke with him on phone but legal procedures in Abu Dhabi required the presence of the Pakistani, Al-Ramali explained.

The Saudi sponsor then returned to relevant security authorities in UAE and informed them of the case. The authorities then agreed to release Ali on bail. However, they said they would await the Pakistani worker’s return to officially record that he has dropped the charges.

Al-Ramali commended UAE security authorities and people for their cooperation and support. “They have treated us kindly and helped us wholeheartedly when they knew that we were there to seek release of the son of a domestic maid servant who works for us,” he added.