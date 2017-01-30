Saudi women get license to operate food cart

By Fatima Muhammad

Jeddah — Jeddah municipality has allowed Saudi women to sell food on street carts, according to municipality spokesman Mohammad Al-Bugami.

He said the municipality has licensed 24 food carts one of which is the first street cart owned and operated by a Saudi woman.

The woman, he said, has stationed her street cart in Taiba district.

He added that the Social Development Bank has chosen Jeddah as a starting point to support the street cart project in the Kingdom. The fund provides financing of SR250,000 regardless of the gender of the owner.

Street carts will have the permission to operate over the weekend each Thursday, Friday and Saturday in front of Kanz Ubhor in south Ubhor.

These food carts will not be allowed to move around.

The municipality also bans food carts from standing in front of schools, inside neighborhoods, near garbage dumps or on sandy roads.

Salespersons need to be Saudis and should be above 18 years of age. They should also have valid health licenses certifying that they have no transmittable diseases.

The license for food cart is renewed annually.

The street cart should be 1.5 meter long. It should to be made of steel and colored in white with blue edges. Each cart should prominently display its license number and the municipality hotline number 940.