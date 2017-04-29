Saudi women roll out the magic carpet 1 of 5

By Abdulaziz HamadSaudi Gazette

SALEH KAMEL called on the community to support productive families and encourage them by buying their products, especially because they are not priced high.

The noted businessman sought to empower women with this call at the Bisat Al Reeh (Flying Carpet) festival that was held recently at the Jeddah International Center for Conferences.

Kamel said, “The creativity of productive families is excellent and this was showcased in the Bisat Al Reeh festival.”

He added, “The whole community should support productive families and buy from them especially because their prices are not high. Also the organizers have been hosting the productive families for a long time and they have to be commended.”

Kamel then thanked the organizers for their effort, while also thanking the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) for their interest in promoting productive families.

Many productive families participated in Bisat Al Reeh, a non-profit festival that takes place once a year and is conducted by the National Charity for Home Health Care.

The festival received its name Bisat Al Reeh from the legendary flying carpet that took anyone who sat on it quickly to their destination.

The festival proved to be a special event and provided a great chance for Saudi women, productive families, small establishments and companies to showcase their unique, amazing creative products, arts and social services.

Princess Adelah Bint Abdullah, the main patron of Bisat Al Reeh, ensured that the number of pavilions this year reached more than 160.

She also stressed that there will be many new establishments and companies that would participate in the upcoming editions of Bisat Al Reeh.

The revenue of the festival will go to the patients and their families whom the National Charity for Home Health Care supports.

The head of the organizational committee Randa Al-Fadl stated: “The main goal of the festival is to increase the love for humanitarian work and foster social responsibility.”

Al-Fadl said: “The festival aims to represent quality in different services and to represent what interests the Saudi and resident families.

“It also helps foster the love for nobility and humanitarian work in society and activate the principle of social service within different sectors and organizations.”

Social activist Hana’a Iskander participated in Bisat Al Reeh, where she had a pavilion to sell unique products with the revenue generated going to build a cancer support center.

Hana’a is the sister of the social media campaigner Hamza Iskander, who launched a campaign called “I fight cancer with my smile”, which had a huge positive impact in the community, especially cancer patients. Hamza recently passed away, and his sister is carrying on the good work.

Hamza had a dream to build a cancer support center and his sister Hana’a is working to make that dream come true. Hana’a said: “Hamza made the plan and I made the design for the cancer support center as my university graduation project.”

One of the visitors at the Bisat Al Reeh, Morhaf Al-Tawel, said: “The festival was classy and simple. Most of the exhibits were elegant and unique, and the organizing committee must be highly commended.”

He added: “The visitors viewed the exhibits in comfort and I wish there would be lots of festivals of this high quality and to be honest I am one of the people who waits for this festival from one year to another. Because each year the quality goes up.”

One of the exhibitors Sabren Balbaid said: “The idea of the festival is beautiful and the designing of the decoration was amazing. And it provided a platform for productive families to excel, while also contributing to charity.”