Saudia gets new chairman

Riyadh — A new chairman was named for Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) by Royal decree in a management shake-up.

Ghassan Bin Abdulrahman Al-Shabal was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of the state-owned airline.

Shabal will replace Sulaiman Al-Hamdan, according to the airline’s website.

The Council of Ministers on Monday decided that representatives of the finance, economy and civil service ministries and the Public Investment Fund would be made members of the airline’s board.

The Cabinet also named Abdullah Bin Saleh Bin Juma Al-Dowsari, Abdulmuhsin Bin Abdulaziz Al-Farsi, Mutlaq Bin Hamad Al-Muraishid, Sami Bin Ali Sindi and Abdullah Bin Sulaiman Al-Rubaian to represent the private sector as members of the Board of Directors of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation.