Saudia issues advisory to US-bound passengers

Riyadh — Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has issued an advisory that it will not allow passengers holding Iraqi, Iranian, Syrian, Yemeni, Libyan, Sudanese and Somali passports to travel to the US aboard its planes.

The advisory follows a circular issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to all airlines regarding US President Donald Trump’s executive order putting a temporary ban on visitors from the seven countries.

However, Saudia said that those having diplomatic visas or officials working in international companies in the US with valid visas will be allowed to travel.

The Saudi national carrier said that those having flight bookings for the US but affected by the decision will be allowed to refund their tickets without any charges.