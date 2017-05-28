Saudis donate blood for Manchester attack victims

BY SHAHD ALHAMDAN

SAUDI GAZETTE

JEDDAH — Many Saudis expressed their shock and anger through social media over last week’s terrorist attack in Manchester, UK, which killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 others.

A group of Saudis living in the British city have even started a campaign urging blood donations.

Many groups of young people living in Manchester were shocked by the tragic incident and launched similar blood donation campaigns to help the attack victims.

The Saudi Society in Manchester Metropolitan is one of such groups.

Faiz Alghnami, president of Saudi Society in Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), said, “I heard about the attack when my friend called me to check on me. I was at my home then.”

When asked about his feelings after the attack, he said he was fully shocked and extremely sad from the bottom of his heart.

“As members of the Saudi Society in Manchester Met, we announced a blood donation campaign for the victims of the attack. It is the least we can do to show our support and sympathy to the affected people. I think it is a great initiative that shows our solidarity and that we share the sorrow together with those who were affected by the terrorist incident,” Alghnami said.

Hamzah Faraj, a teaching assistant in Taif University and a Master’s researcher in MMU, said everyone was downcast on the day of the attack. They were shocked because such a criminal act took place in a peaceful city like Manchester.

“Everyone was willing to help and looking for a way to give a hand. When I was going back home after finishing my classes on the day, I called my wife to get herself prepared to go to the blood donation center. When we got there, very long queues had already formed and the donors were mainly from Britain and Europe. When it was our turn, the staff members were surprised when they knew we were Saudis. We proudly told them that Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman called British Prime Minister Theresa May expressing condolences to the British government and people as well as the families of the victims. The team expressed their gratitude and appreciation as we left the center,” Faraj said.