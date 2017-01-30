Saudis in US asked to be careful

Dammam — Saudi students in the US have been advised to be more careful and stay away from trouble in view of a presidential executive order banning refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Although the executive order does not affect Saudi travelers and Saudis residing in the US, the “extreme vetting” procedures at airports may cause problems for those who ignore basic security issues.

Muhammad Baakeel, a consultant to Saudis in USA, a non-profit group of Saudi students, told Makkah Arabic that Saudi students should not panic because of this new rule, which is going to be strict.

He described as “exaggerated” a voice clip which has gone viral on social media.

US President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals in the US and ban for 90 days travelers from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

In view of these strict security measures, Baakeel recommended the following precautionary steps every Saudi visitor to the US must take to avoid trouble:

1. Delete from cell phones and tablets/computers any objectionable content.

2. Be careful in answering question. Don’t reveal political or religious ideologies. Be diplomatic.

3. Un-follow social media accounts or groups that my have any link to extremist groups.

4. When answering questions stay calm and confident.

5. Don’t make hostile expressions against the US.

6. Strictly follow US rules and regulations.

He said that Saudi students should get identity of investigators or ask for search warrants if someone wants to search their apartments.

They should immediately contact Saudi mission.

Downloading movies could also land them in prison, Baakeel said.

Cultural Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Washington Muhammad Al-Issa also said that the current period is going to be tougher in issuing visas.

He urged Saudi students to follow rules and make sure that their cell phones and tabs have no obscene or objectionable content.

Saudis in the US should never delay in paying any violation fines or be absent in courts on days specified, Issa was quoted as saying by Makkah Arabic daily on Sunday.