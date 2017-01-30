Senior students of Interior Design at DAH showcase talent at expo 1 of 4

JEDDAH — Dar Al-Hekma University recently hosted “Exploring Sustainability”, which showcased the work of interior design students who are graduating this fall.

The exhibition took place inside the campus on Jan. 17-18. The interior design exhibition is an annual event that highlights the work and talents of the university’s senior interior design students and is meant to facilitate their transition to the job market through the attendance of many business professionals.

This year, the exhibition is aligned with Dar Al-Hekma’s theme for 2016-2017 as well as with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 for achieving environmental sustainability. Twenty students participated in the exhibition and their work reflected their ability in implementing the concept of sustainability in their designs.

“Sustainability is very important as we cannot maintain our quality of life as humans or the Earth’s ecosystems unless we embrace it. Therefore, we have decided that sustainability should be the value of this academic year. Also, organizing these exhibitions expose our students to industry leaders in their prospective industries before graduation,” said Dar Al-Hekma President Suhair Hassan Al-Qurashi.

This year, the interior design graduates applied sustainability in all its meaning: in the set-up, display, maintenance, decorative elements and podiums all managed with no cost. They introduced digital presentation this year as technology is an important aspect to consider these days.

Reem Fathallah, acting chair of the Interior Design Department, commented on the exhibition: “Once again, we are very happy to share the products of our interior design students in an exhibition that we have chosen to entitle ‘Exploring Sustainability’. This title aligns with the value of Dar Al-Hekma University for this year, which is “Sustainability”. The students of the Interior Design Department are taught to always be very conscious of their responsibility toward ensuring that their products are flexible, sustainable and to the highest of standards in respect to the client, the user and the environment. I am very happy of the efforts that were displayed by our students this semester and the wonderful vibes during both days of our exhibition.”

The top three projects were: A Recycling Awareness Center “Up-Cycling Square” by Manahel Majed Alhazmi, Female Students Dormitory by Lujain Yaser Osailan and Al-Merkaz Visitor Center by Badriah Jamal Bantan.

Dr. Douha Attiah, a DAH alumna and assistant professor in the Interior Design Department at King Abdulaziz University was impressed by the students’ work and creativity. “The work is really beautiful. I’m very proud to be a graduate from this university and the level of work is excellent for the market.”

Talal Samarqandi, vice president of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “This is not my first time attending an exhibition by the students of Dar Al-Hekma University. The exhibition is a good idea and the students’ works are excellent and without any exaggeration, Dar Al-Hekma University is one of the best universities in Saudi Arabia. And this year’s theme talks about sustainability, which is considered today a main requirement in life.” — SG