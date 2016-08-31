Sight crescent of Dhul Hijjah tomorrow: Court

Riyadh — The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah on Thursday evening (Dhul Qada 29 — Sept. 1)
The sighting of the crescent should be reported to the nearest court, the Supreme Court said.
We hope the Crescent appearance will bring all the Rahma & Barakah from ALLAH SWT for all of us.
Mere sighting of crescent does not bring BARAKAH or rahmah. It is in our actions in the obedience of Allah and His Messenger SALLALLAHU ALAIHI Wa SALLAM. May Allah Bless and guide us all.
Amin. May Allah give us Tawfiq to do many good deeds and accept our supplications.