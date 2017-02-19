Single mother of 5 supports family through business

YANBU — Hard work and the will to succeed and raise her family decently led to a divorcee supporting herself and her family by selling traditional tea on the streets.

Umm Rakan said she has five children that she supports them with her street business.

“After my divorce, no one came to help me support myself and my children. Some people would give me some donations but they were not consistent. I wanted to give my children the best childhood they can have. I wanted to pay the rent and support myself,” said Umm Rakan, who took it upon herself to blaze her own trail.

She said that her idea of selling traditional tea on the streets slowly took root and has now blossomed into a business. “I chose a location not too far from my house and started selling tea. My children were around me to help me. I began making profit but had to stop for a while with the society’s criticism growing with the people giving me stony looks,” said Umm Rakan.

She said she persisted with her idea, and began selling tea again at another location in Yanbu. “I now have a health license certifying my practice. I have never had to ask anyone for money the moment I started my business. Taking care of five children on my own is hard. I wish to be in a better home than the boxed place we currently live in,” said Umm Rakan.

Meanwhile, Yanbu Charity Warehouse Director Sultan Al-Sharif said Umm Rakan receives aid from the Charity Warehouse Program. “We help pay for part of her rent. We will provide Umm Rakan with a better apartment in a few months. The charity warehouse has 530 residential units in Yanbu’s districts and nearby areas. These residential units are not rented out but given to the families in need as property,” said Al-Sharif.

He also said the residential units consist of bedrooms, living rooms and toilets. They are all furnished. – SG