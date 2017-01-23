Spanish king tours cultural landmarks in Riyadh 1 of 3

President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Prince Sultan Bin Salman hosted King Felipe VI of Spain at the historic Al-Murabba Palace in Riyadh last Monday. The reception was attended by Emir of Riyadh Prince Faisal Bin Bandar. The Spanish monarch was served an assortment of Saudi dishes and desserts prepared by the Productive Families. The king also visited several other cultural landmarks in the city. King Felipe was briefed about the plan to preserve Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage. Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality he received, the Spanish monarch said he was impressed by the efforts the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is making to preserve the national heritage and culture. — Courtesy photo