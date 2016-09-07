Special outreach mission for passport renewal services in Al Khobar set

RIYADH — The Philippine Embassy will conduct a special Consular Outreach Mission or “Embassy on Wheels” for passport renewal services on Sept. 11-15 to be held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Prince Turkey Street, Al Khobar.

The Sunday to Thursday services can be availed from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For the special Consular Outreach Mission, the Philippine Embassy implements a Passport Appointment System for all passport applicants, except for:

a. Pregnant women;

b. Senior citizens who are aged 60 years old and above;

c. Physically-challenged applicants; and,

d. Applicants whose passports have been declared lost, damaged or mutilated.

All applicants for passport renewal will be accommodated based on their previously obtained appointment.

All applicants must personally secure/book an appointment thru the embassy’s website at: riyadhpe.dfa.gov.ph by using their own e-mail address. A confirmation of an applicant’s appointment will be sent to the same email used in securing/booking an appointment.

Only one appointment booking per applicant is allowed, otherwise, all bookings made under the same name or email address will be invalidated. Appointments made under an alias or fictitious name will also be invalidated.

Appointments for consular outreach services or “Embassy on Wheels” (EOW) will be made available five days before the actual schedule.

All passport applicants must also bring their old passport and a photocopy of their passport’s data page as well as the passport appointment confirmation. Passport application fee for renewal is SR240.00.

650 consular services in Buraidah extended

The Embassy successfully held its 28th consular outreach mission or “Embassy on Wheels” (EOW) at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Buraidah recently.

The Embassy Consular Team was composed of Consul Redentor D. Genotiva, Abdurraheym S.Y. Macud, Ms. Lilian M. Adiong, Maria Cristina R. Salvacion, Ramil E. Arana, Kristofferson T. Silva and Acas M. Bayabao, Jr. They were ably assisted by the Filipino community volunteers in Buraidah.

The team was able to process 312 e-passport applications, 3 extension of passport validity, 6 report of birth, and 71 notarial services. The team was also able to release 257 new e-passports.