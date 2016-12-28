A specialized medical team from KSMC removes a nail that penetrated the neck of a construction worker

RIYADH — A specialized team from the trauma center at King Saud Medical City saved the life of a patient that suffered critical injury in the neck while performing construction work as a nail bounced off his neck .The nail was 8cm long by which the medical team succeeded in removing it from his neck to rescue his life. Moreover, this incident happened when the construction worker was trying to install a nail where it suddenly sprang to end up inside his neck.



Furthermore, the trauma team at KSMC were able to successfully remove the object from the neck of the patient in an operation that lasted for approximately one hour and a half. Finally, the patient’s condition has significantly improved and is now being medically treated in the hospital.