SR150-SR300 fine for driving with child in one’s lap

By Ahmed Al-Rubaie

RIYADH — Anyone found driving a vehicle with a child in his lap will be fined SR150-SR300, spokesman of the traffic department Col. Tariq Al-Rubaiaan has reiterated.

Driving with a child in your lap is a gross traffic violation, he said.

“If the offense is repeated, the driver will be sent to the traffic court for a harsher punishment,” Rubaiaan warned.

He also said that children under 10 years of age are strictly forbidden from sitting in the front seat.

In October this year, the Saudi authorities announced amendments to the traffic rules.

According to the new rules and regulations, the punishment and fines for traffic violations are:

Fine for using illegal car number plates is SR3,000.

Fine for running a red light is SR3,000-SR6,000.

Minimum fine for giving a vehicle registration card to any person is SR1,000.

Maximum fine for giving a vehicle registration card to any person is SR2,000.

Minimum fine for giving a driver’s license as a guarantee is SR1,000.

Maximum fine for giving a driver’s license as a guarantee is SR2,000.

Leaving the scene of an accident without informing the authorities can result in three months imprisonment or a SR10,000 fine or both.