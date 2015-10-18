Saudi Gazette report

MAKKAH — Passengers of the Haramain Railway will pay SR20 to travel between Makkah and Jeddah and SR110 between Makkah and Madinah.

“This is the lowest fare for passengers using high-speed trains in the world,” said an official at the Saudi Railway Organization.

“There is a plan to operate seven trains between Jeddah and Makkah per hour and one train between Makkah and Madinah every half an hour,” the official said.

Trial runs of the train have been conducted since the arrival of engines 10 months ago to ensure the smooth operation of the railway and the safety of passengers.

“The trial runs take place between the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) station and Madinah,” the official said, adding that high-speed trains require prolonged tests.

The 445-km-long railway that links Makkah and Madinah will bring about a dramatic change in the transportation of pilgrims between the two holy cities.

The state-of-the-art railway has five stations including one at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.

Trains will have a speed of 320 km an hour. There are 35 trains with a total of 385 carriages.

An institute will be established to train Saudis on the operation and maintenance of the railway.

Makkah station is located at the main entrance of Makkah city on the 3rd Ring Road at Al-Rusaifa district. It is about 3 km from the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The station is bordered by Abdullah Areef Street on the east, and King Abdulaziz Road Project on the north.

Jeddah station is located in the center of Jeddah, specifically in Al-Sulaimaniya district at the junction of Al-Haramain Road with King Abdullah Road. It is bordered on the west by Ali Murtaza Street.

KAEC station is located at the entrance of KAEC from the east (near the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) and within the administrative boundaries of KAEC.

Madinah station is located in Knowledge Economic City on King Abdulaziz Road and along the Prophet’s Mosque. The train station is bordered by University Road on the west and the Junction of the 3rd Ring Road on the east.