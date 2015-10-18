Saudi Gazette report
MAKKAH — Passengers of the Haramain Railway will pay SR20 to travel between Makkah and Jeddah and SR110 between Makkah and Madinah.
“This is the lowest fare for passengers using high-speed trains in the world,” said an official at the Saudi Railway Organization.
“There is a plan to operate seven trains between Jeddah and Makkah per hour and one train between Makkah and Madinah every half an hour,” the official said.
Trial runs of the train have been conducted since the arrival of engines 10 months ago to ensure the smooth operation of the railway and the safety of passengers.
“The trial runs take place between the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) station and Madinah,” the official said, adding that high-speed trains require prolonged tests.
The 445-km-long railway that links Makkah and Madinah will bring about a dramatic change in the transportation of pilgrims between the two holy cities.
The state-of-the-art railway has five stations including one at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.
Trains will have a speed of 320 km an hour. There are 35 trains with a total of 385 carriages.
An institute will be established to train Saudis on the operation and maintenance of the railway.
Makkah station is located at the main entrance of Makkah city on the 3rd Ring Road at Al-Rusaifa district. It is about 3 km from the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The station is bordered by Abdullah Areef Street on the east, and King Abdulaziz Road Project on the north.
Jeddah station is located in the center of Jeddah, specifically in Al-Sulaimaniya district at the junction of Al-Haramain Road with King Abdullah Road. It is bordered on the west by Ali Murtaza Street.
KAEC station is located at the entrance of KAEC from the east (near the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) and within the administrative boundaries of KAEC.
Madinah station is located in Knowledge Economic City on King Abdulaziz Road and along the Prophet’s Mosque. The train station is bordered by University Road on the west and the Junction of the 3rd Ring Road on the east.
aaww when is the train journeys are due to start..approximate date please , thank you
It’s started already
The station at haram should have been closer to haram, otherwise people will have to take a bus or taxi from railway station to haram. This will require additional time and money.
Comfort for travelers to the Holy places. But I wonder what will happen to the small businesses who transport pilgrims? What will be the source of their income? The newspaper needs to bring this note to the readers as an investigative report.
The convenience and comfort of the pilgrims is always the top priority. Interests of businesses are secondary. Besides, the trains are not going to transport 100% pilgrims. There will still be pilgrims travelling by road. What did the camel owners do after the invention of motor vehicles? Did they all starve to death? No, certainly not. Allah is the Greatest Provider and Sustainer. When one door is closed, He opens so many others. So don’t worry too much the transporters. Allah will take care of all.
Your answer is so well explained,true and concise. May Allah ta alla grant us all the true understanding ameen.
Slm brother Jafar.this is the answer to Amer’s suggestion.yhat the train should be closer to the Garam.some people only think of themselves.shukran for your humaine thoughts…MASHA ALLAH
superb..!!!! waiting for this joyfull journey thnak you
Excellent Move by Saudi Govt. Appreciated
If from Jeddah to Madinah, then it may be SR. 100. We are 7 member in a family, this means I have to shed 1400 SR from one trip. MashaAllah..
Then dont ride the train if it is expensive. Rent a car or taxi will suit your budget.
simply you may use Saptco
Comment: the wait is almost over. Please advise when exactly can pilgrims start using this service?
waiting for the moment to travel by train
20 SR for Makkah & 110 SR for Madian for a Jeddah resident. Is that price of one-way or round-trip? Train is safer than road & it saves time as well but if someone travels via Saptco Bus or private transporters, it will be cheaper.
Must provide SAPTCO bus services from all near places of railway stations.
I am from the United Kingdom. I am looking forward to travel in this high speed train in Saudi Arabia. But the station they have located in makkah is concerning me.
Excellent project indeed! Keep it up!
When we can expect this train service between Makkah-Madina?
Mashaallah. Good move by Saudi administration. It will help people in faster transportation between two islamic important cities. Exellent work.
Bravo!!! When it’s going to start, please don’t keep only test runs for long. Also can something be done to connect Riyadh with Jeddaht as well, this will save more life’s and fuel to the kingdom.
If you have been to Makkah, you will realize that it is not possible to have a train station right outside Haram. We should be grateful that there is a safe option to commute between Jeddah, Makkah and Madina. Also, one should realize that the distance between Madina and Makkah is 4 times that of Jeddah and Makkah therefore, it makes sense to have a higher ticket price.
Also, if people have big families and are willing to risk their lives by traveling in their cars then nobody is stopping them.
Makkah station should be near to haram with a walkway
And madina station where
When it will start?
I couldn’t wait to ride train to Madinah in shaa Allah
Once again The Custodian of The Two HOly Mosques have achived an excellent service much needed by Hujjaj who travel from every corner of the World and to have fast modern train service at a fraction of the cost is an added bonus. Congratulation, This will be very much appriciated by all.
I am writing to thank the king Salman , Nowadays Saudi Arabia has a lot of developments especially the holy cities Makkah and Madina.
As i read more about the train .. train will be ready in lasts of 2016
Awesome, Millions of thanks to the Saudi Government & The Royal Highness for the Haramain railway project, for providing us such a great facility, to travel between the Holy cities safely, and in minimum time. Its a dream come true. I don’t have words to express my happiness. Hope the train starts soon, eagerly waiting to travel on it.
Let us know the final fare please..
What are the fares for jeddah to makkah and from makkah to madina.. what if there are more passengers.. are there any discount or something
Is the train from makkah to madinah available for international visitors to use or just for Saudi residents?
Insha Allah we will be in Madinah first week of March 2016 is this started to go to Mecca that will be great experience and very convenient. Thanks
really nice effort of saudi government , it will help ease the yourney between the teo holy cities inshallah , will be happy to travel on it.
one more thing they could do is to have MORE medical staff ( with visibile vest) in and around the Haramain shareef , to assist in case of ACCIDENT& EMMERGENCY, for example on the track by safah & marwa. Hope the suggestions will help
will the train be used for pilgrims of 2016 Hajj?
Mash Allah , if I want to travel to Madina from Jeddah is there on line booking or how can I buy a ticket.
Assalmualaykum…
First of all Many congrats to all the residents of KSA. Just wanna know that the fare mentioned here are for 1way or round trip ?
Can you inform me, when it’s starting….
Masha Allah. A big and historic step. May Allah help the Saudi Authorities to complete this project in time. Aameen.