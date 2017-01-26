SR2,000 fine for holding on to workers’ passports

RIYADH — The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has announced that it will penalize employers who hold back the passports of workers without their written consent, Makkah newspaper reported.

Ministry of Labor and Social Development Khalid Abalkhail said the employer will be fined SR2,000 for every worker whose passport he is withholding.

“The employer then has a month to rectify his status. The fine will double if the employer did not rectify the status in time,” said Abalkhail.