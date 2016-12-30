Over SR279 million collected for Syrians

RIYADH – On the third day of the Saudi popular campaign to help the people of Syria, a total of more than SR279 million has been collected as donations in cash from all over the Kingdom. The telethon, called ‘Together for Syria’s Relief,’ is covered live on Saudi television Channel 1.

The total amount of donations in cash collected up to 12.30 a.m. on Friday reached SR279,404,318 during the campaign which will conclude later in the day, according to the Saudi television.

The campaign, ordered by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to alleviate the suffering of Syrians displaced by war, started on Tuesday evening. The King allocated SR100 million for the campaign. He donated SR20 million of his own money to the campaign, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif donated SR10 million, and Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman contributed SR8 million.

The campaign announced that donations can be made via SMS from Saudi Arabia through all the telecom companies. SR10, SR20, or SR30 can be donated through a message of 1, 2, and 3 respectively to the uniform number of 5565.

Alternatively, money can be sent through bank transfer to the National Commercial Bank (Al-Ahli Bank) using the account number SA2310000020188888000100.

The King Salman Center urged to send donations to its two special accounts for the purpose: SA5655000000099088000757 at Saudi Fransi Bank and SA9510000022185556000107 at the National Commercial Bank. More details can be had from contacting the toll free number 920008554.