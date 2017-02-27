We stand fully behind Islamic causes: King Salman 1 of 4

KUALA LUMPUR – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said that the Kingdom would stand behind the Islamic causes across the world.

“We emphasize that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with all its capabilities behind the Islamic causes in general and we are fully ready for support and cooperation with your sisterly country with regard to any effort or initiative that serves issues of Muslims,” he said.

King Salman made the remarks in a speech on Sunday during a dinner banquet hosted in his honor by Malaysian King Muhammad V at the Royal Palace.

King Salman thanked the government and the people of Malaysia for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation.

“We are very happy at the deep-rooted relations and cooperation encompassing all fields between our countries. We hope that these relations and cooperation would further strengthen to serve our joint interests,” the King said and appealed to Almighty Allah “to make our service to Islam and Muslims a success.”

Earlier, upon arrival at the palace, King Salman was received by the Malaysian monarch, Prime Minister Najib Razak, and royal family members.

Following the reception, King Salman signed on the visitors’ book with the following remarks: “It is my pleasure, on the occasion of our visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Malaysia, to express thanks to the King of Malaysia Muhammad V for the generous reception and hospitality, hoping that the outcome of this visit will deepen relations binding our two fraternal countries and peoples, to best serve our mutual interests. May Allah guide us to whatsoever He likes and accept.”

Addressing the guests at the dinner banquet, King of Malaysia welcomed King Salman, lauding the deep-rooted bilateral relations. “The historic visit of King Salman would lead to further bolstering and boosting bilateral relations to an excellent level,” he said.