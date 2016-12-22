Steps to follow when students are failed on purpose clarified

DAMMAM – Saudi cultural attachés abroad are following routine procedures to take action and gain access to critical information when institutions and universities deliberately fail Saudi students on scholarships.

The Cultural Office in Australia showed that when students have documents proving they were deliberately failed, the first step is to communicate with the subject teacher, and try to address the issue with them to make sure all details and review the causes of failure.

“When teachers fail to respond, there are in every institution or university a competent department for grievances and complaints, and must be referenced within the university framework to realize one›s full rights.

There is also in every university a specialized unit for international students with specialists who can help students with school problems,” the attaché said.

“Specialists in international sections are working to solve problems and give students their rights in full. If and when a student has been proven to have failed because of a deliberate action by his or her institution, not only the institution may lose its accreditation, it may also face claims for financial compensation,” he added.

“If a student follows all the steps without reaching a solution, the attaché can intervene after all documents and evidence in writing to support what the student says were submitted, in addition ot detailed explanation and a clarification of what the student has done thus far to rectify the problem,” he said.