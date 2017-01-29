What stops Saudi PhD holders from teaching in universities?

RIYADH — There are many reasons behind Saudi doctorate degree holders not finding teaching jobs in universities, according to a study.

Minister of Education Dr. Ahmed Bin Muhammad Al-Isa approved the results of the study conducted by representatives of university and general education, according to Ministry of Education Spokesman Mubarak Al-Osaimi.

The study found that 95 percent of applicants for teaching jobs in universities have specialized in theoretical education which is in less demand.

Moreover, 87 percent obtained their doctorate degrees while on the job as teachers. They did not study fulltime.

Demonstrators and lecturers are selected according to strict procedures taking into consideration their academic competence.

Saudi universities have sent 11,500 students abroad on scholarship in prestigious universities. They are closely monitored and it is made sure that jobs are reserved for them when they return to join the university teaching staff.

Saudi universities can also take advantage of graduates from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques External Scholarship Program.

The study showed that universities can temporarily take the help of non-Saudis, in accordance with international criteria, which permit hiring 15 percent of the teaching staff from other countries.

Al-Osaimi said that no expatriates are appointed in academic jobs without prior coordination with the Ministry of Civil Service to confirm that there is no Saudi qualified for the job.

Currently, there are 34 universities.

But there are 26,000 expatriate teachers in public universities.