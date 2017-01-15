Students turn cafes into study rooms at exam times

MADINAH – With exams season approaching, some students, especially those attending university, prefer to go to women-only cafes accompanied by their curriculum, and invest in collective effort of studying for several reasons, most notably the search for tranquility and participation. This brings a source of additional income that many women-only cafes make use of, Al-Watan newspaper reported.

Student at the Taibah University Nayla Awad Al-Ahmadi said tranquility is the most prominent factor that lures many of her colleagues to the cafes, where they spend time to revise the important material expected in the exam and consult with fellow students, in addition to memorizing material.

She added: “The atmosphere in the cafe is healthier than home, especially that the house always buzzles with playful children. Cafes offer great services and spaces to vistiors who come during exam days.”

Owner of the women-only cafe Art Muna Al-Zubaidi said the cafe management mobilizes the exam period, so as to provide an atmosphere of peace for female university students. “The beauty of the whole matter is the remarkable cooperation from the students themselves to respect the desire of others as well as obtaining the right atmosphere for studying,” Al-Zubaidi said.

She said: “Cafe revenues rise by 40 percent during the days of the tests, which leads us to provide services in an orderly and continuous fashion to our regular clients.”

Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi, nutritionist in a public hospital, warned students of schools and universities to depend on stimulants and beverages containing caffeine while visiting cafes or in their homes, saying that caffeinated drinks must not be consumed a lot especially after midnight.

He stressed the need for parents to monitor the quantities their children take during exam periods because caffeinated drinks could result in tension and nervousness which ends up losing focus if taken in large quantities.

He advised students to drink natural juices in the exam period, and not to skip breakfast, so as to activate their biological processes in the body, especially during the early hours of the morning.

Mental Health Consultant Dr. Atef Al-Najjar said that positive motivation and support has a big role in the way students deal with their exams, while constant blame and reproach might block their success.

He gave a number of tips that should be taken care of during the exam period, notably decreasing the use of electronic devices such as laptops, TVs, phones or computers, saying that students should take enough rest and sleeping time to focus and have the ability to retrieve information. He also advised students to study in groups because colleagues can stimulate them psychologically.