Success stories from Makkah Market

By Badea Abu Al-Naja

MANY of the productive families participating in the Makkah Market under way in the holy city have success stories to tell, but they all share one thing in common: They have struggled and worked hard to develop the business and hone their skills and capabilities.

More than 150 families are participating in the productive families festival that took off on Jan. 2 and will continue until April 5 under the auspices of the Makkah governorate in cooperation with the municipality. The festival is taking place at Al-Husainiya Gardens near King Abdullah Medical City in Al-Aziziyah neighborhood.

The productive families participating in the festival said they did not give up hope when they did not find jobs in the private or public sectors. Instead, they tried to gain the acquired experience in their fields and started their own businesses.

Fadwa Al-Andijani, holder of bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a mother of five, graduated from university 15 years ago but could not find a good job opportunity in the public sector. She enrolled in various courses and worked different jobs in the private sector.

“Last year something happened, which became the turning point of my life. I decided to learn how to arrange flowers. I have a great passion for flower arrangement and love art and designing beautiful shapes. My husband suggested that I should open a flower shop,” she said.

Because she and her husband did not have enough money to rent out a shop, Al-Andijani decided to work from home. Her husband borrowed a small amount from the bank to turn a room in their apartment into a small workshop and purchase the necessary tools. It has been a year since Al-Andijani started her business from home.

“I worked hard day and night to improve my flower arrangement skills and deliver on tight deadlines until my name became well known in the market. Today, I not only arrange flowers but also wrap gifts and decorate them with flowers. I also decorate wedding halls with flowers,” she said.

Al-Andijani is planning to rent a big shop and hire Saudi women to help her arrange flowers. Her dream is to be the number one choice for Makkah residents who want to buy flowers.

Areej Hussain has fallen in love with perfume mixing since her childhood because this was her father’s line of work.

“When I turned 15, my father relied more on me and let me mix perfumes myself. I have mastered it in less than three years and to day I can mix different perfumes from different places around the world and produce a mesmerizing smell,” she said.

Hussain works from home and has Saudi and Gulf customers who buy her perfumes. She still does not have enough money to rent a shop and open a showroom. People love her perfume mixtures and ask her always to make perfumes that smell like certain expensive perfumes because they cannot afford to buy the original ones.

Jood Al-Baloushi loves drawing and painting on T-shirts and caps. She took up drawing four years ago. She worked from home for a while and marketed her services on social media websites until her brother’s friend saw some of her works and liked them. He decided to support her financially and help her rent a small shop. This was her first participation in Makkah Market. She is planning to expand her business in the near future.

Maha Khafaji worked as a hair stylist for some time before deciding to focus on selling children’s hair accessories. In less than a year, her name became known in Makkah and many women call her asking for her products.