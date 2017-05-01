Suicide bomber Al-Sarwani deputed two terrorists to rent out hideout 1 of 3

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH – Among the 46 terrorists arrested for their involvement in various terror activities, there were two Saudis who rented a rest house and a house in Al-Mahameed district in Jeddah to be used by the cell’s members as a shelter and a lab for manufacturing explosive belts before the cell moved to its locations in Al-Harazat district.

The terrorists, Ibrahim Saleh Saeed Al-Zahrani and Saeed Saleh Saeed Al-Zahrani, were tasked to rent the rest house to use as a terrorist hideout by Khalid Al-Sarwani, the suicide bomber who blew himself up in Harazat district.

This was stated by Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, security spokesman at the Ministry of Interior, at a press conference in Riyadh on Sunday.

The cell members in Al-Harazat district also found involved in killing one of the terrorists after suspecting that he was intending to surrender to the security authorities. The terrorists slaughtered Mutie Salem Al-Saiari in a grisly way.

Al-Saiari, a wanted terrorist, was an expert in making suicide vests.

Investigations and samples taken from the scene showed that the cell members, who were afraid of being exposed, plotted to kill him and obtained the permission from the terror outfit’s command abroad to carry out their plan.

The cell members killed him by cutting his throat and hid his body in their hideout in Al-Harazat District.

When the smell emitted from the body, the terrorists wrapped the body in a carpet and took it to the rest house in Al-Harazat district, where it was buried in one-meter-deep hole. The security men found out the body and identified in DNA tests that it was that of Al-Saiari, the Saudi Press Agency reported.