Supreme Court: Moon sighted, Saturday is first of Ramadan

JEDDAH – Tomorrow, May 27, Saturday, will be the first of Ramadan for the year 1438H, the Supreme Court was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the royal court. The Supreme Court confirmed the start of the month of Ramadan following the sighting of the Ramadan crescent, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday evening.

The statement further said the Supreme Court held a session to receive testimonies of those who sighted the Ramadan crescent this evening. After looking into the testimonies it received, the Supreme Court confirmed that the moon was sighted in several governorates and rural centers of the Kingdom.

As the Prophet (peace be upon him) said that we should start and complete our fasting on sighting the moon, the Supreme Court decided that Saturday is the 1st of Ramadan 1438H corresponding to May 27, 2017.

While announcing this confirmation of the Ramadan moon sighting, the Supreme Court also offered its congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, Deputy Crown Prince, the Saudi government and people, Muslim residents of the Kingdom and the whole Muslim Ummah on this holy month.

The Supreme Court said, it prays to Almighty Allah to assist Muslims in their fasting of the holy month and performing their prayers. The court also prayed that Allah accept Muslims’ good deeds, unify their ranks, and reconcile them. — SPA