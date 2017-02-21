Surgeon suspended as woman loses hands and leg following liposuction

RIYADH – Health Affairs Directorate here has suspended a plastic surgeon following a liposuction that has cost a woman her hands and a leg, Al-Madina said.

The mother of the victim filed a complaint against an Arab doctor who works for a specialized plastic surgery complex here. In the complaint, she said her daughter went to see the doctor for a possible liposuction and gluteal augmentation. Following the surgery, her daughter’s health deteriorated and she was whisked away to a public hospital in Riyadh. The doctors there decided to carry out from-elbow amputation for both hands and from-knee amputation of the right leg because of the severe complications resulting from the plastic surgery.

Authorities opened an investigation with the plastic surgeon who said the operation took over two hours and was carried out inside his clinic, a clear violation of the pertinent laws which ban operations in clinics. The committee formed with members from the directorate and King Saud Medical City decided that the medical complex lacked the simplest requirements for conducting such operations. The operating room where the patient went under the knife did not have a vital sign machine and CPR machine and oxygen masks.

Authorities suspended the doctor, revoked his license and struck him off the medical register and referred the case to the Sharia Health Commission for proper compensation to the victim.