Sweet Shapes

By Hanan Alnufaie

A new type of art is taking shape, and the artist is literally making the people eat out his hands after some incredible sculptures made of Nutella. Mshari Alawdan, a 27-year-old artist, is currently paving the way for a new type of art in the Saudi society. He gained popular admiration for his unique work as a chocolate sculptor — when a mass of Nutella chocolate is sculpted into intrinsic shapes and figurines — and is leaving an indelible mark in the world of art.

Saudi Gazette met up with him following his rise in the art world as a chocolate sculptor and the artist painted a spicy picture about the patience and hard work that go into the mix of talent and passion that has emboldened him to dream of furrowing a new artistic path.

Speaking of his unmatched talent, Alawdan said: “Five years ago, I started sculpting new shapes using ceramics or clay. Then, by last year, I got the idea of doing it with chocolate. For the idea to become sweet reality, I went through many experiences on how to make the Nutella solid. I went through a self-learning journey. After the trial and error phase, I mastered this type of art. I then learned how to fill it with corn flakes or Oreo or marshmallow depending on what I need or want to. I began sculpting figures for fun before entering events. When it comes to an exhibition or event, I participate in; I usually do something that reflects the general theme of the event. For example: When I participate in an event about horseback riding, I sculpt a horse.

“I also represented the Kingdom in the exhibition of international food in Paris three months ago. I always see the admiration in people’s eyes especially when I sculpt the figure in front of them. People everywhere start asking questions: How do you do it! Where did you learn to sculpt and then why do you choose chocolate as the medium?…. these questions make my heart race in happiness.”

In reply to a question on who are his clients how long does it take for him to give an idea or request a shape, he said: “It usually takes him from 3 days to a week as a maximum. Some of my works are for only presentation not sale. While others are exclusively for sale. Many of my clients ask for sculptures that are either birthday or wedding gifts, or sometimes they ask for sculptures of their faces. While in some events the organizers ask for sculptures to show their theme or concept. I can do them all with Nutella.”

When queried about the perishable nature of the material he uses for the figurines, Alawdan was circumspect about the longevity of the figures’ shelf life, adding that the sculpted figures were immensely edible.

“Of course they are (edible), the entire statue is made of food. I have my own secret on how to make it solid. And this adds to the sculpted figures’ longevity. But in most cases it ends up being eaten. Sometimes, when I have live shows or performances, I eat while sculpting. No chemicals added,” he said.

Alawdan added: “It is well known that chocolate lasts for quite long period of time. Nevertheless, let us be honest if it is made from Nutella, people will eat it all shortly. However, when the client wants statues that are long lasting. They ask for sculptures of clay and not Nutella.”

On pricing, Alawdan said: “It truly depends on the dimensions ordered. I also offer sculpted names and signatures. So, every client can have their names and signatures sculpted on the statue they ordered. All of the statues are unique, vintage and it is for you only. I label my prices as a bit expensive due to the hard effort and at the end it is handmade.”

On the challenges he has faced in learning chocolate sculpting, Alawdan said: “In general, we do not have any school, center, courses or even workshops to teach this type of art. It is still considered very new to the Kingdom. I inquired a lot to find a place where it is taught, but I did not. The nearest place was Bahrain and Egypt. Due to personal circumstances, I could not travel at the time to learn it. I decided to learn it myself. I made many mistakes, especially while solidifying the Nutella. From one experience to the other and one statue to the other, I learned and proved myself. I always look at any sculpture as an opportunity to test and challenge myself. I mastered it after hard effort and long hours of trial and error. Till now I succeeded in all my tests.”

Alawdan now wants to share his art to those ready to try their hand at chocolate sculpting. “I want to deliver what I have learnt by holding workshops for learners who have a craving for chocolate sculpture. I dream of delivering as many statues as I can to the world. It could happen through cooperation with international chocolate brands such as Patchi. Or through Kingdom’s embassies in the world. I also dream of having a statue of chocolate that can reach a height of 2m or even 3m. I will never stop. I want to present myself as a Saudi sculptor who’s unique in this type of art,” he said.