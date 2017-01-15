Tearful reunion of a mother with her infant daughter

By Faisal Majrashi

JEDDAH — The joy of Nareman knew no bounds when she was reunited with her infant daughter who was retrieved from the custody of her abusive father.

The mother could not hold her tears as she hugged her daughter Dareen, who is a Syrian national.

Nareman, who is a divorcee and lives in Madinah, posted her pleas on social media to help her retrieve her infant daughter from the clutches of the abusive father.

The mother said on her Twitter account @3_uj8 that she wanted to get back her daughter after the infant’s father started sending her videos of him beating his daughter.

Faiz Al-Malki, well-known Saudi actor, helped the mother who was new to Twitter to create a hashtag which started trending.

A few hours later the Ministry of Labor and Social Development contacted the mother to verify the story.

The head of Ministry of Labor and Social Development in Makkah said that the infant was reunited with her mother and the ministry in the future will follow up with the mother and the infant.

Lawyer at the Human Rights Commission Abdul Aziz Al-Onaizi said, “We are going to follow-up on the paperwork of the infant and get her identification documents.”

He said they will also follow-up on the court proceedings against the abusive father, who was arrested in Makkah.

The mother thanked all those who stood by her side.

“I am thankful to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, especially their branch in Madinah and Jeddah because they made this beautiful moment come true.”