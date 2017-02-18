Teen talent

By Hanan Alnufaie

A budding talent, nurtured by parents and family, has made the stage his platform to grow into a confident and competent student who practices doing what he loves. The teen has slowly evolved into a multi-tasking person, who believes in responsible action.

The 15-year-old Saudi student belies the fact that he is in Grade 9 when he is centerstage. Not only is he adept in public speaking, but uses his talent to be a master of ceremony, enter discussions or debates or participate in events and conferences.

Sahel Bahabri, the teen who professes poise and perfection when on stage, believes in the adage that practice makes perfect as he hones his remarkable talent of speaking seamlessly in front of the public. He has grown with every effort as a master of ceremony and as a participant in discussions in events and conference since he was 10 years old and today is a dynamic teen who revels in showing off his talent.

Saudi Gazette met with him right after his last event in Riyadh school on Tuesday, when was the master of ceremony for the launch of “We Are All Online” — a program launched by MISK Foundation and Google in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to increase awareness in school students on how to positively, safely, and responsibly use the Internet.

Sahel said: “Today I was really very happy to be on stage. The education minister attended the ceremony and I saw him and he saw me in my element. I enjoy being a master of ceremonies and I enjoy organizing events as well.”

And as is my custom, today, I came before anyone else to practice on stage what I am going to say. I practiced a lot yesterday as well even more than today so that I’m coherent and confident on stage.”

Sahel credited his parents and family for encouraging him in discovering this talent. He said: “It was my family — my great supporters — who encouraged me to participate in TEDx kids as a new and beneficial experience. I agreed and it was the start.”

As is generally the case in public speaking, Sahel inspires others by stating that he too encounters stage fright and butterflies in his stomach on taking the stage. But adds that it is the practice that would help people to carry on. “I always feel very excited, happy but nervous especially in the first couple of minutes on stage. Then I feel more relaxed and involved in the atmosphere.”

Sahel said: “At the beginning of my journey I used to be more nervous but now the nervousness has lessened and I feel my performance has improved. I enjoy being MC of events where people of different age groups attend, such as today’s event. There were students of all schools, teachers, administrators, and even the minister was in the front seat.”

With regards to preparation for the events, he said: “Before any event I do my home work. I get to know the main themes and the concept of the event from the organizers. We discuss it together. Then, I perform it in my own way. I also practice a lot before any event. Practice helps a lot.”

Sahel said that the experience has been enriching, adding: “I participated in four events including today’s. The first one was TEDx kids in 2014. It was in Riyadh where I talked about my experience with social media, because I love social media especially Instagram and Twitter. Then, I participated in Tweeps by MISK Foundation in 2014 as a participant in a panel discussion. After that, I was the MC in “Awalmna” event – an initiative by MISK Foundation to encourage children to be innovative and creative. It was held at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University. And in today’s event.”

Sahel, while revealing that he is choosy when it comes to accepting to be the MC of an event, said: “I do not accept assignments very quickly. I usually ask questions like: What is the event about? What is my role? (MC or participant in a discussion). Who will attend? Moreover, what organization is organizing it? Who are the sponsors? And based on that make my decision.”

Asked whether this talent of his can distract him from school and studies, he said: “Today yes, I did not go to school. However, usually no it does not distract me.”

On his future plans, Sahel said: “I love and enjoy participating in events whether as an MC or a participant in a panel discussion. At the end, it is a hobby and I’ll keep on practicing it. However, I want to become an architect. And I wish I will have more and more events to participate in.”