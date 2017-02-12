Terror suspects held in Jeddah, Madinah

JEDDAH — More than 10 terror suspects were arrested in simultaneous security raids in Jeddah and Madinah on Saturday morning, Sabq online news reported.

Several weapons, including guns and knives, were seized from them.

The security agencies conducted raids on a number of places in both cities as part of preemptive operation to prevent terrorist attacks, Sabq quoted sources as saying.

Al-Riyadh newspaper reported that security forces, with the support of air forces, had an exchange of fire with terrorists belonged to Daesh (the so-called IS) in Al-Mahameed district in the south east of Jeddah.

The terrorists were spotted in the district, which is close to Al-Harazat district where a similar security operation was held two weeks ago.

The Emergency Security Forces surrounded the area before starting the operation and took measures to ensure safety of local residents.

In Madinah, security operation was held in Al-Rabwa district.

Earlier this year, major terror attempts were foiled when security forces stormed two terror hideouts in Jeddah.

The security forces surrounded a rest house in Jeddah’s eastern Al-Harazat district in January and exchanged fire with two men, who blew themselves up.

In another security operation the same day in Al-Naseem district, a Saudi national Hussam Bin Saleh Bin Samran Al-Juhani and a Pakistani woman Fatimah Ramzan Balochi Ali Murad were arrested. The security forces seized a machine-gun and a bag of explosives.

Daesh (the so-called IS) has carried out a series of bombings and shootings in the Kingdom since mid-2014 that have killed scores of people.

The Ministry of Interior thwarted a number of terrorist operations by carrying out preemptive strikes. It also arrested a large number of Daesh supporters and sympathizers.

Last year, a suicide bomber was killed and two people were wounded in a blast near the US consulate in Jeddah.