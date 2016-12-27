Terrorist elements on Iraqi border pose threats: Al-Jubeir

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia and Jordan are united in fighting terrorism and sectarian incite­ments, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said here on Monday.

He was addressing a joint press conference with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Nasser Judeh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They condemned sectar­ian organizations in Iraq and confirmed the unity of the Arab world.

“We will make sure to combat any terrorist operation through the Iraqi borders. Our ties with Jordan in combatting terrorism are deep-rooted,” said Jubeir.

“The danger of terrorism is a nightmare shared by both Saudi Arabia and Jordan,” Al-Jubeir said while citing reports that terrorist formations are being made on the Iraqi border poising direct threat to both countries.

“There are terrorist formations or at least reports about the growing terrorist formations on the Iraqi borders posing direct threat to Saudi Arabia and Jordan. We have suffered from the scourge of terror and the latest of which struck the Jordanian city of Karak,” he said adding that the Kingdom will stand by Jordan with full support.

Al-Jubeir noted the years-long cooperation between the two countries in fighting terror as well as to root out its funding sources, besides confronting deviant thought that leads to extremism and terrorism.

On the situation on Iraq borders, Al-Jubeir said that the two countries are keen to monitor the threats emerging from there as correct information is crucial in fighting terrorism.

Referring to the People’s Mobilization Forces militia in Iraq, he said that it was a mere sect, led by an Iranian militia man called Qassim Sulaimani, that has committed genocide in Iraq.

He said that Saudi Arabia wants to see Iraq a united country where equality among all sections of the Iraqi society and there should be no room for a single armed sectarian organization on its territory.

“We support our brothers in Iraq against terrorism in general and against Daesh in particular. And we support the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the territories of Iraq as well,” he added.

Jordanian minister said the Saudi-Jordanian cooperation has always been strong. “We stand together to com­bat terrorism that is tarnishing the image of Islam. We look for­ward to the success of the next Arab Summit,” said Judeh.

Judeh lauded the coordination council between the two countries, confirming that there is an existing coordination and consultation regarding all issues pertaining to the security and political affairs. Regarding the recent attacks in Jordan, he said that all Jordanians stand together as one man against terrorism. Terrorism has no place in our world. The terrorists are existed, but we can, through our close determination, coordination and cooperation, evict anyone trying to offend our countries and peoples,” he said.

Jordan will host the 28th session of the Arab Summit on March 29, 2017. Judeh said that he extended an invitation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman from Jordanian King Abdullah II to attend the Arab Summit.

He stressed the keenness of Jordanian King to sustain, cement and expand this relationship at all levels.

“This is the fourth time Jordan is hosting the Arab summit, a framework seen by Jordan as important to keep the Arab leaders close to each other to consult on how to confront challenges, hoping that Arab summit meetings would become effective with real outcomes.”

The summit will be preceded by political, economic and tech­nical preparatory meetings on the permanent delegates and se­nior officials of ministerial levels. The General Secretariat of the Arab League was informed about the date of the summit.