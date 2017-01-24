Terrorists using women for their heinous crimes

By Ibrahim Aalawi

JEDDAH — The apprehension of Fatima Ramadan Balochi Murad, a Pakistani woman married to wanted Saudi terrorist Hussam Al-Johani, in Al-Naseem district in Jeddah on Saturday, is a further proof that terrorist organizations are still recruiting women to use them in terror operations.

Terrorists, hit by preemptive security operations, had no other option but to recruit women to help them carry out their heinous crimes, according to security sources.

They took advantage of the respect given to the privacy of women by the Saudi government and its security forces.

Spokesman of the Interior Ministry Maj. Gen Mansour Al-Turki said terrorists were exploiting the respect for the privacy of women especially at security checkpoints.

“The recruitment of women by terrorists is not a new phenomenon, but the number of such women is still very little,” he said.

According to the ministry’s statements, the exploitation of women has remarkably dropped and has come down to terrorists recruiting their own wives.

The first Saudi woman terrorist was Haila Al-Qaseer, nicknamed Um Al-Rabab, who was married to Mohammed Al-Wakeel, a terrorist who was killed during confrontation with the security forces about 13 years ago.

After the death of her husband, she started collecting donations for Al-Qaeda in Yemen under the pretext of building mosques and orphanages there. She was also harboring terrorists ensuring safe hideouts for them.

Al-Qasser has been detained and is currently receiving religious counseling at Prince Muhammad Bin Naif Counseling and Care Center.

Wafa Al-Shihri, nicknamed Um Hajir, was the second most dangerous female terrorist. She was married to two terrorists, the first was Abdul Rahman Al-Ghamdi who had a daughter from her who is now four years old. He was killed during an armed confrontation with the security forces in Taif.

She later married Saeed Al-Shihri, a wanted terrorist. Her brother, Youssef Al-Shihri, who was a prisoner in Guantanamo, gave his consent to the marriage. The brother fled to Yemen where he became the second man in the terrorist organization.

Abeer Mohammed Abdullah Al-Harbe, the wife of Fahd Falah Al-Harbe, was among the Saudi women who had joined terrorist organizations.

She hid an explosive belt under her feet in the front seat of a car all the way from Riyadh to Abha. The explosive belt was used in the bombing of the mosque of the emergency forces in Asir.

Three Saudi women, who tried to sneak into Syria with their children, were caught in Beirut and sent home.

A citizen had informed the security authorities that his wife had taken their three children and left the Kingdom for Syria with her two other sisters, one of whom was accompanied by four chidden.

Banan Issa Hilal was the first Saudi woman terrorist who was killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces. She was married to a Saudi who was fighting in Syria.

The recent incident of Al-Yasmin district in Riyadh where two terrorists were killed revealed that they were wearing abayas (full body cloaks worn by women) to escape the police.

Abayas have also come in handy for some terrorists trying to dodge security men.