Saudis take to social media to thank King for successfully hosting two big summits

Thank you, King Salman! 1 of 6

By Fatima Muhammad

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — Saudis have created a hashtag to thank Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for the GCC-US and Arab Islamic American summits which they believe highlighted the Kingdom’s position as a center for decision making and political leadership in the Muslim and Arab world.

The first to write on the hashtag in relation to the summits was media person Mufarih Al-Shigigi who said, “It is the time to start a hashtag to thank King Salman.”

He addressed the King by saying, “You put the Kingdom in spotlight, the center of decision making, leader of combating terrorism and a minaret for human peace.” Commenting on the summit in the same hashtag Fahad Al-Majidi said that by hosting leaders from 55 countries the Kingdom proved that it is the leader of the Muslim world and that it is the center of the Arab decision making.

In the same context Nasser Al-Hamidi, a media person, said: “Two days of hard work, you (King Salman) pleased us and reassured the world that what is approaching is security and peace.”

Dib Al-Jalaal, a sports columnist, noted, “You made us feel proud to be part of this beloved country and be proud of our leaders.”

Saad Al-Garni, an economist, said, “Thank you, King of decisions and development. Thank you for retaining the status of Arabs and Muslims. Thank you, King of humanity. Thank you for uniting the world in a summit.”

Khalid Al-Tuwaijri wrote, “To write history is something but to make it is a totally different story. What is happening in Riyadh today is the basis of making history by a King and a leader.”

Women also had their say in the hashtag. Halima Mudafar, a writer, said: “You made Saudi Arabia the capital of diplomacy in the Middle East and the Muslim world.”

Zakiya Al-Otaibi, an academician, wrote: “Thank you for bringing back pride to Arabs. Thank you for defending Islam, and thank you for showing the tolerance of Islam.”

A young girl Rana Al-Shamary wrote: “Thank you my King and my leader for the amazing efforts. I will always be a proud Saudi.”