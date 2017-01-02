Three arrested for kidnapping judge in Qatif

By Mishal Al-Otaibi

RIYADH — Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Sheikh Sheikh Muhammad Al-Jirani, a judge at the Endowments and Inheritance Department in the Qatif court, Interior Minister security spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki announced Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Al-Turki said investigations have led to the identification of three people who were directly involved in the crime. The three are Abdullah Ali Ahmed Al-Darweesh, Mazin Ali Ahmed Al-Qab’ah and Mustafa Ahmed Salman Al-Sahwan.

Al-Turki said the three arrested had no foreign ties or relating to the Daesh (the so-called IS) terror group.

A ministry statement warned the kidnappers against harming the judge and called on them to release him unconditionally and immediately.

The ministry added that the investigations led to the identification of three people who were directly involved in the crime. They are Muhammad Hussein Ali Al-Ammar, Maitham Ali Muhammad Al-Qudaihi and Ali Bilal Saud Al-Hamad. The names had appeared earlier on the list of nine wanted persons issued on Oct. 30.

Security forces have placed a bounty and reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the wanted men.

It said that whoever reports any information that leads to the arrest of the three people will be covered by the recent royal decisions, that offer a “financial reward of SR1 million that could be increased to SR5 million if the information leads to the arrest of more than one wanted individual and to SR7 million if the information leads to thwarting a terrorist operation.”

Justice Minister Waleed Bin Muhammad Al-Samaani, who is also the chief of the Supreme Judicial Council, has expressed concern over the disappearance of Al-Jirani, Justice Ministry spokesperson Sheikh Mansour Al-Ghefary said, recently.

Reports earlier said that the police have launched an operation to locate Al-Jirani who was kidnapped by masked men in front of his house in Qatif in the Eastern Province.