Transport Ministry issues new rules to govern vehicle rentals

JEDDAH – The Ministry of Transport has announced the issuance of new rules and regulations to streamline the vehicle rental sector.

The new rules are to regulate the sector more broadly and determine the rights and obligations of both the lessor and the lessee. They will also address previous problems and responsibilities of the parties in the event of accidents.

General Supervisor of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Ministry of Transport Turki Al-Toaimi said the concerned ministry is currently working to regulate the registration of contracts and identify operations. It will create a platform to link all vehicle rentals and modify requirements for sites and offices of the service.

The move came in response to complaints by a number of citizens about car rental companies in Riyadh.

Faisal Al-Hazmi said he dealt with a big rental company in Riyadh and one day when he went to return his rented car, the company kept the contract and refused to receive the car.

Ahmed Hunaini, another regular client, said he faced a number of difficulties while renting cars. «I suffered so much with car rentals. Some shops play scams in order to win more customers. I met with a traffic accident and I was driving a rented vehicle. I rented the car thinking that it had comprehensive insurance. I was surprised after the incident that it secured only third party liability insurance, which cost me a lot of money.