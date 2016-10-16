Transport Ministry issues new rules to govern vehicle rentals

JEDDAH – The Ministry of Transport has announced the issuance of new rules and regulations to streamline the vehicle rental sector.
The new rules are to regulate the sector more broadly and determine the rights and obligations of both the lessor and the lessee. They will also address previous problems and responsibilities of the parties in the event of accidents.
General Supervisor of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Ministry of Transport Turki Al-Toaimi said the concerned ministry is currently working to regulate the registration of contracts and identify operations. It will create a platform to link all vehicle rentals and modify requirements for sites and offices of the service.
The move came in response to complaints by a number of citizens about car rental companies in Riyadh.
Faisal Al-Hazmi said he dealt with a big rental company in Riyadh and one day when he went to return his rented car, the company kept the contract and refused to receive the car.
Ahmed Hunaini, another regular client, said he faced a number of difficulties while renting cars. «I suffered so much with car rentals. Some shops play scams in order to win more customers. I met with a traffic accident and I was driving a rented vehicle. I rented the car thinking that it had comprehensive insurance. I was surprised after the incident that it secured only third party liability insurance, which cost me a lot of money.
I have a car on lease with yellow plate number and working with careem taxi service. Last week when I go to air port to drop off one customer trafic police caught my car and give me tahmeel rakaab fine. Just before this incident I inquiry one traffic police who is doing duty on air port about drop off passanger on air port hetold me only you can drop off.
I don’t understand why he caught my car.
There is indeed a need of drastic steps to regulate the norms . The taxi drivers charge up to fifty times higher terrif during haj days . I paid 500SR terrif from Shesha Bin Dawood to Haram during haj . Some taxi drivers were demanding 1000SR also . After the haj days for approximately the same distance I paid 20SR only.
I had rented a car from Cardiff rental agency in Exit 18. I banged the car fearing the other car who had came in front of me and I steered into divider. There was no major damage. I called najm and policeven also came. I had rented the car for 1 month. This accident took place in 12th Day. I asked him many times if it’s full Insurance. The rental agency informed me it’s full insurance. I am supposed to pay 2500 sar as per all of my friends but the rental guy asking for 5100 sar which is way too high. I dont know what to do.