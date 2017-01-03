Twin Saudi brothers die in Istanbul attack

By Ibrahim Alawi

JEDDAH — Mohammed and Ahmed Saud Al-Fadl, Saudi twin brothers, were always together, even at the time of death when a terrorist gunned down 39 people including the twins in Istanbul on Sunday.

The 24-year-old twins were spending some quality time together in Istanbul after graduating from a university.

Their eldest brother Amr said the twins traveled to Istanbul for tourism.

Amer said the Saudi Embassy in Ankara informed them about the death of the twins in the attack.

He did not know when the bodies would be flown to the Kingdom but said they were presently being kept at the forensic department in Istanbul.

Lubna Ghaznawi, a 24-year-old Saudi girl, also died in the attack in which about 11 other Saudis were injured, her sister Mayadah announced.

She said Lubna was with two of her girl friends when the attack took place.

Mayadah said one of her sister’s friends, Nura Badrawi died later of her injuries.

The Saudi consul in Istanbul, Abdullah Al-Rashidan, said the consulate is working around the clock to help its citizens, and called on any citizen who has been harmed to contact the consulate immediately either through the phone or through the consulate’s website or Twitter account.

A gunman stormed the Reina club, one of Istanbul’s most exclusive nightspots, and went on a shooting rampage inside, according to Turkish officials who said the 39 dead included at least 15 foreigners.