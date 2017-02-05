Two expats arrested over spate of car thefts

RIYADH — Police here arrested on Friday two Pakistani expatriates for allegedly stealing cars.

Riyadh Police spokesman Col. Fawaz Al-Mayman said the two men would steal cars from the capital, swap their license plates and then drive them to the Eastern Province where they would sell them.

Police tracked down the thieves and arrested them. They were identified as Pakistani nationals in their 40s. The two men confessed to their crimes and the police forwarded the case to the pertinent authority. — SG