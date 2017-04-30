Umrah operators asked to get permits

Saudi Gazette report

Riyadh — Umrah operators have been asked by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah to start submitting applications to obtain permits to organize Umrah and electronically link their agents abroad.

The announcement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 toward providing opportunities for the largest number of Muslims throughout the world to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

The ministry urged Umrah operators to visit its website www.haj.gov.sa to complete requirements for the permits.

The last date to submit application is May 29.

This initiative comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to develop and provide the best possible services to Haj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors.