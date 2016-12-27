Uniform Operations Center to boost security of pilgrims: Makkah Emir

By Badea Abu Al-Naja

MAKKAH —Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, said that the Uniform Security Operations Center (911) in Makkah Region will have a significant impact in ensuring the security of pilgrims and improving the services rendered to them during the annual Haj season.

He made the remarks during an inspection tour to the center in Makkah on Monday.

Prince Khaled said that it will become one of the major centers dealing with the security of pilgrims throughout the year.

“The Ministry of Interior is witnessing today significant progress under the leadership of my brother Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, who is known for his dedication in serving the nation and is always keen in maintaining the security of this country. By the grace of God, Prince Muhammad Bin Naif and the security men are being cited as the ideal examples with regard to combating terror and such other security operations throughout the world,” the emir noted.

Prince Khaled described the center as a security project that evolved from an idea to transfer security services from within Mina to outside so as to become a national uniform center for security operations.

“This is a major qualitative security leap not only in the Makkah region but the entire regions of the Kingdom,” he added.

Prince Khaled toured various sections of the center during which he was briefed by Maj. Gen. Abdurahman Al-Saleh, commander of the center for joint operations, on the services being extended by each division.

Al-Saleh explained about the mechanisms in receiving and dealing with the incoming information and instructing the concerned agencies to handle these in coordination with the supporting agencies such as Ministry of Health, Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Saudi Electricity Co., Saudi Water Co., and Makkah Mayoralty. Prince Khaled also toured the crisis management division and was briefed on the modus operandi in tackling crises and contingencies.