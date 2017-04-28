Unity is paramount: Crown Prince

Saudi Gazette report

CROWN PRINCE Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, said the greatest challenge for any country in the modern world is to safeguard its national unity away from any internal or external influences or threats.

Presiding over the joint meeting of the ministers of interior, defense and foreign from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states in Riyadh on Thursday, the Crown Prince lauded the triumphant march of the GCC after successfully confronting unprecedented violence and terrorism.

Crown Prince Muhammad underscored the significance of preserving national unity under which all the personal, racial or sectarian loyalties should transcend loyalty to the nation and that all individuals should realize their duty toward their nation and people and work for security and safety of the people. “The spirit of national unity should also enable individuals to confront negative tendencies and deviant intellectual trends in defense of his religion and protection of his nation and repelling the enemies and their evils,” he said.

The Crown Prince affirmed the pride of the GCC countries for their achievements during their triumphant march despite extreme political, security, military and economic challenges faced by them. He noted that the GCC states have been successful in safeguarding their safety and security and achieving development and prosperity thanks to the wise policies and effective political strategies of the Gulf leaders as well as the awareness and cooperation of the citizens, the vigil and alert of the security agencies, and strength of the armed forces.

Crown Prince Muhammad offered greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the Gulf ministers attending the meeting. He hoped that the meeting would contribute to strengthening the security as well as military, security and political cooperation and integration between the GCC states and deepening the ties and solidarity among their people.

Earlier in the day, the Crown Prince and Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, received the Gulf ministers of interior, defense and foreign at King Salman Airbase in Riyadh. Those who received the ministers also included Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif, advisor to minister of interior, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, GCC Secretary General Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, and GCC ambassadors to the Kingdom.