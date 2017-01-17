Unregistered engineers beware

Cabinet congratulates King Salman for winning KFIP for Service to Islam

Saudi Gazette report

Riyadh — Engineers who have not yet registered with the Saudi Council of Engineers have six months to rectify their status as per the regulations approved by the Council of Ministers here on Monday.

This period can be extended by the Saudi Council of Engineers.

The Cabinet, which was chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al-Yamama Palace, also approved adding the penalty of naming and shaming in the regulations for conserving the source of water, protection of public utilities, and the reuse of treated wastewater.

The Cabinet also restructured the Consumer Protection Society so that one-third of the working members and one-third of reserve members of its board will be appointed by the prime minister.

Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Turaifi said in a statement to Saudi Press Agency that the Cabinet congratulated King Salman on winning the King Faisal International Prize (KFIP) for Service to Islam in recognition of his care and service to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, attention to the Prophet’s Sunnah, support for the project of Historical Atlas for the Prophet’s life, and his efforts to unify the ranks of Arabs and Muslims.

The Cabinet said that the hosting of the two-day anti-Daesh global conference which concluded in Riyadh on Sunday with the participation of 13 countries exemplified the Kingdom’s commitment to continue its support for international efforts to counter terrorist organizations and fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet praised the communiqué issued by the conference which agreed on the need to continue efforts to demolish Daesh terrorist organization as it represents a danger threatening the region and the international community.

The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of terrorist acts in a number of Afghan cities which led to deaths and injuries to dozens of people including the death of five UAE citizens.

The Kingdom stressed that these heinous terrorist acts are contrary to Islamic values.

The Cabinet also discussed the outcome of the International Conference for Peace in the Middle East which concluded in Paris on Sunday.

It reiterated the Kingdom’s stand toward the Palestinian issue and that the two-state solution and United Nations Security Council’s relevant resolutions are the only basis for resolving the conflict.

The Cabinet commended the Ministry of Housing for launching the first phase of ‘My House’ program through which 120,000 housing units of various specifications and built-up areas will be distributed to Saudis from next month in addition to the allocation of 75,000 residential plots of land and financial support to 85,000 citizens.