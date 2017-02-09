Vehicle claim administration jobs only for Saudis from July 2

RIYADH – All jobs related to vehicle claim administration in the motor insurance sector will be Saudized effective from July 2 (Shawwal 8).

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) issued on Wednesday a directive in this regard, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These include jobs in the branches and centers for receiving claims, debris management, and recovery, as well as surveyors, and all jobs related with the administration of customer care, jobs related with dealing with complaints, and other administrative jobs of branches of vehicle insurance firms.

The insurance companies shall furnish monthly reports about the progress of implementing this decision.

It is also a must for the companies to provide training for Saudi employees working in insurance companies.