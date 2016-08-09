Visa fees revised

JEDDAH – The Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior, on Monday took a series of decisions to revise visa fees and penalties for traffic violations.
The revised fees will come into force from Oct. 2 (Muharram 1).
Exit and reentry visa fee for residents will be SR200 for a single trip for two months. SR100 will be charged for each additional month till the validity of residence permit (iqama).
Exit and reentry visa fee for multiple trips will be SR500 for three months. SR200 will be charged for each additional month till the validity of residence permit.
The first entry of Haj and Umrah pilgrims will be free, but for second entry they will be charged SR2,000.
Foreigners visiting the Kingdom will be charged SR3,000 for a six-month multiple entry visa, SR5,000 for one-year multiple entry visa, and SR8,000 for two-year multiple entry visa.
Transit visa fee has been fixed at SR300.
Exit visa fee for anyone leaving the Kingdom through its seaports will be SR50.
The Cabinet also approved amendment to Article 69 of the Traffic Law so as to make stunt driving a traffic violence for which violators will face the seizure of vehicle for 15 days and a fine of SR20,000 for first violation, the seizure of vehicle for 30 days and a fine of SR40,000 for second violation. In both cases, the violator will be referred to the court to examine carrying out jail term. For third violation, the vehicle will be seized and a fine of SR60,000 will be slapped, and the violator will be referred to the court. The seizure or confiscation of vehicle will not be applicable to rented or stolen vehicles.
The Cabinet also approved amendment to the Article 70 by which anyone who seizes driving license or vehicle registration card (istimara) of another person or gives it on mortgage will face a fine of not less than SR1,000 and not more than SR2,000.
The Cabinet also amended the Traffic Law by adding three paragraphs to the Article 68.
Any driver involved in an accident will have to stop the vehicle at the scene and take the initiative to inform the competent department and provide possible assistance to those injured in the accident. If he fails to do so, he will be fined a maximum of SR10,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding three months, or both.
The Cabinet also approved increasing the tariff for billboard advertising.
Financial Barriers to entry and exit.
Is this applicabe for dependents.
Is there any hike for visit visa for family?
Foreigners visiting the Kingdom will be charged SR3,000 for a six-month multiple entry visa, SR5,000 for one-year multiple entry visa, and SR8,000 for two-year multiple entry visa.
what about single entry visit visa?
2000 SAR single entry business visa
pls tell me fees about single entry family visit visa.
Yes
yes for 90 days visit visa for family members each pasport 2000 SAR need to deposit in addition to ur stamping fees
Single reentry visa for students studying outside normally require one year exit rentry which costs at present SR 200 but it will be raised to SR 1200 which is 600% increase for one year is really enormous and prohibitive. similarly multiple exit rentry for six months costing at present SR500 will now cost SR 1100 and if one year 2300 SR ( 230% increase) further for family of 4 multiply by four.Its a real burden on expatriates.
What about the multiple reentries already issued with 6 month validity for SR500. Will they be expired on Muharram 1?
not applicable to the current rulings.
Its clear indicator that expatriates can not save money.,
More Barriers on expats whether they are working in KSA or coming for Umra & Hajj.
no clear message about dependents
at least should not add free for Haj and Umrah pilgrims.. they are coming purely to perform Haj and Umrah. (Ebadah)
Hajj and Umrah to become more expensive…
Why dont Saudi govt actively ecourage the expats to bring their family here so that they spend more of their earnings here, instead of making it more and difficult?
Dependents are also residents – Resident exit reentry fees will apply
I think it is time for general taxation on expatriates to be implemented in place of all of these indirect taxes. I would willingly pay income tax of between 10% and 20% of my basic salary to be rid of exit fees, family visit fees and other annoying fees.
Yusuf, that’s actually a good idea, I know for many expats, it would then lower or even erase their tax burden at home. I’d say something close to 10% and get rid of all the fees that nibble away at salary.
The cost of living in Saudi Arabia seems to be rising year on year at a dramatic rate. It’s not as easy to save money as it once was.
Good news for parents. Now they can stay 2 yrs instead of 6 months.
Thanks HRH
Wallahi too much burden on expats !! Please clarify regarding the family visa.
They are finding ways to make lives if expatriates miserable. This is burden most would not be able to endure. Better to go back now.
Better idea for generating non oil income is to allow expatriates to invest in Kingdom & do business/ start factories etc…Licence be granted in their name / iqama. Then make them pay tax at normal rates.
Sure this will boost Saudi economy soon.
It’s really too much burden on the middle class.
So to come for umrah now is sar2000 which is more than $500 per person? So umra is now for super rich only?
Seems like it
this is a very very sad news, my wife and son are in the kingdom for visit only, and my salary is only 4500 it is not good, and burden for us it is very expensive
Now the time to go back your country and try to make some there. in this situation no one can stay here with family
I think this is a clear warning for experts to go back to our respective countries.
Now atleast they can remove this agents for stamping so that people can save some money on stamping hajj and ummrah vizas
This is not good news for expats.Is there any increased in family visit visa fee as before 30 riyals for chamber of commrence?
Saudi Arabia has completely waived off visa fees for first-time pilgrims who travel to the kingdom for either Hajj or Umrah.
I doubt specially how this will help all those Hotel owners in Mecca and Medina since Expats who usually come with large families may not come to pay visa for SR2000 only exclusive agent top-up (if not electronically and directly paid to Embassy).
I have enjoyed around 7 times Umrah including Hajj Alhamdulillaah with large family since 2010…paying around 300 to 400 QAR already visa services per head. I doubt I will visit yearly henceforth.
Allah Kareem.
Does this mean that I, as an American, am able to visit Saudi Arabia on a visitors visa for a year for SR5,000? I can come and study arabic in Madinah?
Can anyone tell me that what will be the visa fee for 90 days visitors?
SR.2000/= for three months, and additional SR. 100/= per month
Can anyone tell me that what will be the visa fee for 90 days visitors?
Time to leave and settled in our home land as soon as possible to get rid our own Business
In kenya we pay $100 visa fee to go for umra or hajj. On the visa it’s written free! Can the embassy explain y is this?
It means the agent processing your visa is charging you and not the embassy. This is common for most groups in Europe too, they tactfully write Hajj Visa as part of the package giving the impression there is a fee for the Haj or Umrahj Visa. Anyway these new rules may now mean there will be a peak in the cost of Umrah/ Hajj packages.
Dear All, Can someone please tell me what is the Visit visa extension fees, i am trying since morning but MOI not accepting. before it was SR 100 for each and i did same way, still not accepting it says insufficient funds.
My husband has filed for my visa last week it has been rejected by coc due to new year he filed it again nw will it b approved now..
Totally opaque as usual. So what – the current 6 month limitation (per year) on a multi entry family visit visa is now increased to as much as 2 yrs? Does that apply to iqama holders (in country workers) only – or to visiting family members? If yes it’s very good news – if you want to bring family AND are rich that is….
Even though the ruling was to charge SR 200 for two months of single Exit Re-entry Visa, all online payment methods / bank ATM machines are charging SR 600 for a single Exit Re-entry. Is it some sort of error as there is no way to pay the fees in Jawazat other than by online banking means. Can this point be notified to authorities?
I fail to undrtstand the logic here.
During economic crises goverments cut spending programs but they encourage and boost consumer spending, here the normal person is forced to a severe ousterity and economic preasure. SO PLEASE TELL ME HOW THE ECONOMY WILL RECOVER?. I see a deep and prelonged recession, growth will also significantly be impacted as business person that want to make business trip will pay for visa more than a flight ticket. Lufthansa ticket from germany to Saudi cost today less than 1800 riyal.
It’s going to have an adverse effect.
Surely, its not going to help Saudi’s economy. People will find other places to work, and live.
And mostly the hotel industry and real state industry will suffer the most.
What about umrah visa by cars from people living in gcc countries… that will be open or closed
I have two children. I want to apply for two years visit visa for saudia arabia. Can anyone tell me about the fee.
Does Business visa can be extended in KSA or has to go back to home country and get extension?
Can anyone please tell me the current visit visa extension fees (per month) and is it possible to extend the visit visa two times (90+90) days? I would appreciate the answer of anyone. Thanks