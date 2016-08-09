Visa fees revised

JEDDAH – The Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior, on Monday took a series of decisions to revise visa fees and penalties for traffic violations.

The revised fees will come into force from Oct. 2 (Muharram 1).

Exit and reentry visa fee for residents will be SR200 for a single trip for two months. SR100 will be charged for each additional month till the validity of residence permit (iqama).

Exit and reentry visa fee for multiple trips will be SR500 for three months. SR200 will be charged for each additional month till the validity of residence permit.

The first entry of Haj and Umrah pilgrims will be free, but for second entry they will be charged SR2,000.

Foreigners visiting the Kingdom will be charged SR3,000 for a six-month multiple entry visa, SR5,000 for one-year multiple entry visa, and SR8,000 for two-year multiple entry visa.

Transit visa fee has been fixed at SR300.

Exit visa fee for anyone leaving the Kingdom through its seaports will be SR50.

The Cabinet also approved amendment to Article 69 of the Traffic Law so as to make stunt driving a traffic violence for which violators will face the seizure of vehicle for 15 days and a fine of SR20,000 for first violation, the seizure of vehicle for 30 days and a fine of SR40,000 for second violation. In both cases, the violator will be referred to the court to examine carrying out jail term. For third violation, the vehicle will be seized and a fine of SR60,000 will be slapped, and the violator will be referred to the court. The seizure or confiscation of vehicle will not be applicable to rented or stolen vehicles.

The Cabinet also approved amendment to the Article 70 by which anyone who seizes driving license or vehicle registration card (istimara) of another person or gives it on mortgage will face a fine of not less than SR1,000 and not more than SR2,000.

The Cabinet also amended the Traffic Law by adding three paragraphs to the Article 68.

Any driver involved in an accident will have to stop the vehicle at the scene and take the initiative to inform the competent department and provide possible assistance to those injured in the accident. If he fails to do so, he will be fined a maximum of SR10,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding three months, or both.

The Cabinet also approved increasing the tariff for billboard advertising.