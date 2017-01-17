Wanted Saudi terrorist arrested

RIYADH – Wanted Saudi terrorist Hussein Muhammad Ali Al-Faraj, who was involved in several terror crimes including firing at innocent people in Al-Qatif, has been arrested by the security authorities, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Ministry of Interior spokesman as saying Tuesday.

The ministry’s statement further said that Al-Faraj participated with other wanted militants in such crimes.

The ministry stressed that it will confront anyone who tries to disturb security, terrorize citizens and expatriates and carry out terrorist activities.

The ministry calls on all wanted persons to surrender to the authorities.

It also appealed to anyone who has information on any wanted person to call 990.

Financial reward announced earlier applies to these cases as well.