Water ministry staff to be shifted to new ministries

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH — The Council of Ministers on Monday approved the transfer of the staff and properties of the now defunct Ministry of Water and Electricity to the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The weekly session of the Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al-Salam Palace, took the decision following a recommendation of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Al-Awwad said that the Cabinet endorsed the necessary procedures in this regard.

Accordingly, the agency at the Ministry of Water and Electricity for electricity affairs and all its properties and documents as well as 178 employees will be transferred to the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources.

It also approved the transfer of a total of 9,993 employees, as well as the agency at the ministry for water affairs and the sewage department with all properties and documents, in addition to water directorates, which have separate budgets in various regions along with their headquarters, to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Al-Awwad said the Cabinet also entrusted the Minister of Finance to issue license to the Saudi Gulf International Bank, which is under formation.

At the outset of the session, King Salman and the ministers prayed Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy on Prince Mishaal, chairman of the Allegiance Council, who died last Wednesday.

The King thanked leaders and officials of several countries and people of Saudi Arabia for their sincere condolences over the death of the prince.

The Cabinet welcomed the fruitful outcome of the 5th session of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council held in Riyadh under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior.

The Cabinet noted that both countries emphasized that combating terrorism is a joint global responsibility and that there should be international efforts to confront it at the security, intellectual, financial, military and media levels.

Al-Awwad said the Cabinet commended the efforts of the security forces in combating the menace of drugs and arresting those involved in their trafficking and illicit trade.