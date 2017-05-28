White land covers 387.1 sq. mts. in 3 cities

Saudi Gazette report

Jeddah — The total area of white land in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam is 387.1 square meters, according to the Ministry of Housing.

The ministry said on its website that if 25 percent of these plots of white land is developed then the area will cover 58.06 square meters. Then the number of developed plots of land will be 145,200. These will contribute in providing housing to 725,800 citizens.

The ministry stressed that it is committed to achieving the National Transformation Program 2020 by increasing house ownership to 52 percent Saudis.

The ministry also abides by Vision 2030 to enable citizens to obtain suitable housing.