Women rescued from armed intruder

RIYADH — Riyadh police on Wednesday rescued a Saudi woman, her daughter and a housemaid held hostage by an armed intruder.

The woman called police to report that her ex-husband was holding her, her daughter and her maid hostage at their house west of Riyadh.

The woman claimed that her ex-husband had a gun and a rifle.

The police team cooperated with the Civil Defense and the Special Operations team to rescue the victims. The priority was to rescue the victims and ensure their safety.

Upon arrival at the scene of crime, the police spotted the man in front of the main entrance of the house. He began firing at police officers and took shelter inside the house. Security men were dropped on the roof of the building and one of the walls of the house was broken with the help of the Civil Defense. The police managed to arrest the criminal and disarm him.

A gun, a rifle and live ammunition were seized. The case has been forwarded to pertinent authorities.