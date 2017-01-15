Yet another Saudi student attacked in US

Jeddah — A Saudi student is in a coma after being attacked by unknown assailants in Kentucky.

Mohammed Zaid Al-Fadeel was attacked while he was driving his car, Al-Fadeel’s father told Makkah Arabic daily on Saturday.

He said that his son was hit with a hard object on the head causing internal bleeding.

He said that the attack may be racially motivated, especially that Kentucky is pro-Trump, or it could be related to robbery as his son had bought a new car.

Al-Fadeel is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in financial management.

The Saudi Embassy in the US is following up the case.