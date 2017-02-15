Aguero makes strong return as City go second

BOURNEMOUTH — Sergio Aguero roared back into action for Manchester City, forcing a Tyrone Mings own goal and helping them move eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 2-0 win at struggling Bournemouth on Monday. Aguero was once again left on the bench, amid speculation about his uncertain future at City, as Guardiola preferred his new Brazilian teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus.

But after the youngster’s fairytale start to life in English football was rudely interrupted by an early ankle injury, Aguero replaced him and took the opportunity to remind everyone of his enduring quality after Raheem Sterling had put City ahead just before the half hour.

In the 69th minute, the Argentine slid in to meet a cross from Sterling and, although it appeared Mings got the final touch for an own goal — ultimately, a decision for the dubious goals committee — no-one was going to persuade Aguero that he was not responsible for putting City two up.

Prevailing in an entertaining contest at chilly Dean Court, City always looked likely to stake their claim as Chelsea’s chief rivals for the title by moving back into second place in the table once Sterling slotted in from close range in the 29th minute, soon after he had also hit the post.

Bournemouth thought they had equalized through Josh King straight after Sterling’s goal but the striker was penalized for tugging the shirt of John Stones in the build-up and Eddie Howe’s men, 14th in the table and quickly getting sucked into the relegation battle, still remain without a win in 2017.

Pep Guardiola, City’s manager, was left adamant that the eight-point gap was still too big for his side to breach but he was delighted by both their continued improvement and, in particular, Aguero’s contribution. “He played good, he won, he fights, scored a goal for his confidence and for us, it’s so important. I’m so happy for him,” said the manager.

Bournemouth had set a blistering pace and pressed high, severely testing City’s preference for playing the ball out of defense. As the half hour approached, City had a lucky escape when winger Jordon Ibe broke through on the right after a one-two with midfielder Jack Wilshere and shot low but Willy Caballero spread himself well saving with his right foot.

The next time City attacked they opened the scoring when Leroy Sane crossed from the left, the ball took a slight deflection off defender Steve Cook on its way to the far post and Sterling turned it into the net. Sterling was full of praise for Bournemouth but also relieved to have found the net.

“They play amazing football at times and you’ve seen that throughout the game today. Credit to them, they pushed and pushed,” the England forward, who has now scored seven goals in five games against Bournemouth, said.

“Luckily today we got the two goals that gave us the win. I was just trying to get on the scoresheet. It doesn’t always happen but it’s part of my game and I need to add more goals to my game.”

Bournemouth kept up their momentum after the break making it even harder for City to move play out of their half and Caballero made a fine diving save from Harry Arter. Yet the change in central striker since Jesus’s arrival has not altered the balance of the settled side Pep Guardiola has found since the 3-0 FA Cup win at Crystal Palace last month and they were always the more dangerous team on the break.

Sane almost made it three when his effort from the left came back off the bar and again in stoppage time when he shot wide of the far post with only Boruc to beat.

Cahill warns against complacency for Chelsea

Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea’s reach but warned his teammates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend. Despite the stumble at Burnley, Chelsea appear to be running away with the league title having built up an eight-point cushion over the chasing pack after 25 games.

“There’s 13 games left so we’ll chalk them off, hopefully with the right result,” central defender Cahill told Chelsea TV. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel in a way, but (Burnley)’s been a reminder that it’s not going to be easy to cross the line.”

Chelsea travel to face second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Hull eager to build on improved displays

Hull City are keen to build on their improved performances in recent weeks as they continue to fight for Premier League survival, left back Andy Robertson has said.

Having drawn at Manchester United, beaten Liverpool and impressed in defeat at Arsenal, 18th-placed Hull, a point adrift of safety after 25 games, navigated through one of their toughest spell of their campaign with confidence intact.

“We wanted more after getting four points from Manchester United and Liverpool,” Robertson told British media after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at the Emirates. “But we’d have taken it all the same. Now it’s a big run of games for us, especially at home, so we need to keep going and climb up the table.”

Despite a host of clashes against relegation rivals looming on the horizon for Hull, Robertson said the squad was focused on maintaining the growing belief under manager Marco Silva when they hosted Burnley on Feb. 25.