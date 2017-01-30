Ayew brothers take Ghana into semi-finals

OYEM, Gabon — Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo here.

Jordan opened the scoring after 63 minutes of a tight, bruising quarter-final in northern Gabon and Andre put Ghana ahead again from a 78th-minute penalty.

They are sons of Ghana football legend Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, ranked among the greatest African footballers of all time. Between the Ayew goals, Paul-Jose Mpoku leveled for DR Congo with a swerving shot on 68 minutes.

Ghana, seeking a first Cup of Nations title since 1982, will play Cameroon next Thursday in Franceville for a final place.

Although Ghana had more possession during a goalless first half, it was DR Congo who came closest to scoring in a stadium surrounded by dense rain forest.

Giant Hull City striker Dieumerci Mbokani featured prominently for the Congolese Leopards, and one of his attempts was foiled by the woodwork.

A suicidal back pass from Ghanaian Harrison Afful was intercepted by Mbokani, who rounded goalkeeper Razak Brimah, but his scuffed, angled tap hit the post.

Midway through the half, Mbokani retained possession under pressure from three Ghanaian Black Stars and passed back for Junior Kabananga to blaze over.

A superb pass over the defense from Mpoku gave Mbokani a half-chance on 37 minutes only for his hurried shot to fly well off target. As half-time approached, Brimah got lucky twice as DR Congo continued to look the likelier side to break the deadlock.

He dribbled across a Congolese attacker inside his box when a booted clearance would have been more advisable, and gentler on the nerves of coach Avram Grant.

The Spain-based goalkeeper then failed to grasp a Mbokani shot from outside the penalty area, but smothered the loose ball as a Leopard darted toward it.

Ghana, who did not have a shot on target in the opening half, threatened as the second half progressed and it was no surprise when they took the lead.

A misplaced Congolese pass was intercepted by Mubarak Wakaso, who set up Jordan Ayew to hold off one tackle and fire past Ley Matampi.

But the advantage for the Ghanaians did not last long as Mpoku took aim outside the box and his swerving drive flew past Brimah into the right corner.

A rollercoaster game took another turn when Joyce Lomalisa fouled Christian Atsu and Andre Ayew sent Matampi the wrong way with his penalty kick.

Cameroon, Burkina Faso leave form book in tatters

On Saturday, Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semifinal berths as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favorites for the tournament were eliminated.

Sadio Mane, one of the star attractions in Gabon, was the only player to miss in a shootout as Cameroon knocked out heavily fancied Senegal in Franceville, just hours after Burkina Faso struck late to eliminate Tunisia 2-0.

A distraught Mane, who had been outstanding throughout the two hours of action, had to be helped off the pitch by his teammates after his side were edged 5-4 on spot kicks following a goalless draw.

After the first four players from each side had found the target, Mane took Senegal’s fifth kick but the Liverpool forward’s effort was saved by young keeper Fabrice Ondoa and Vincent Aboubakar slotted home to win the game for Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions had been given little chance in Gabon after their squad was overhauled in the months prior to the tournament and eight players then opted to stay behind with their clubs rather than travel to the Nations Cup.

“It’s an incredible win to beat Senegal, who were favorites and made it a difficult match for us,” center back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui told French television after the game. “For most if us, it’s our first Nations Cup and none of us could imagine we’d still be here. Now we have a

chance to write our own piece of history.”

Senegal’s early departure follows those of holders Ivory Coast and equally fancied Algeria, leaving the outcome of the three-week tournament wide open.

“Senegal is sad again but life goes on,” said coach Aliou Cisse, who captained the side when Cameroon beat them on penalties in the 2002 final after he, like Mane, missed the fifth kick of the shootout. “It’s not easy in the dressing room. We regret we weren’t able to live up to our potential.”

Cameroon will stay in Franceville for Thursday’s semifinal against either the Democratic Republic of Congo or Ghana, who meet in Oyem on Sunday.

Burkina Faso await the winner of the last quarterfinal between Egypt and Morocco in Port Gentil in Wednesday’s first semifinal in the Gabonese capital.

Aristide Bance was the hero for the Stallions after he came on as a 76th minute substitute and thrashed home a free kick four minutes later to give Burkina Faso the lead over a tired-looking Tunisia.

A breakaway goal four minutes later from Prejuce Nakoulma settled the tie as Burkina seek to revive their run to the 2013 final, where they also defied their status as also-rans. ”We don’t want to start thinking that far ahead but we always want to go one better than we did,” midfielder Abdoul Razak Traore said after the match. “It’s pretty much the same team.”

Ivory Coast coach Dussuyer resigns after Nations Cup exit

In Abidjan, Frenchman Michel Dussuyer resigned as coach of Ivory Coast on Sunday following the exit of the African Nations Cup holders from the tournament. The 57-year-old is the second coaching casualty of the tournament in Gabon after Algeria coach Georges Leekens quit following his side’s surprise first round elimination.

Dussuyer had been in the job for just over 18 months and got the Ivorians off to a good start in the group phase of the World Cup qualifiers late last year.

But defeat by Morocco in Oyem last Tuesday saw the Ivorians unable to defend their African title after drawing their first two group games and then losing their key last group match.

“The decision came after consultation with the federation. We thank him for his work, as well as his humanity, professionalism, humility and discretion,” said a statement from the Ivorian Football Federation on Sunday.

“The federation would like to reassure the public that measures are in place to find his replacement.”

Dussuyer has coached at five Nations Cup, three times with Guinea, once with Benin and then with the Ivorians. — Agencies