Bouhanni escapes with concussion after Yorkshire fall

PARIS — French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni is recovering in hospital after being knocked unconscious during a heavy fall on cycling’s Tour of Yorkshire, his Cofidis team said Monday.

“Nacer Bouhanni has no broken bones. Our sprinter has bad concussion. He’s still stunned this Monday morning with headaches and vision problems,” Cofidis said in a statement. “A neurological examination will take place after 48 hours if Nacer doesn’t suffer from any new symptoms between then and now,” the French team added.

The 26-year-old was knocked unconscious 25km from the finish line at Sheffield, in northern England and lay motionless on the road where he had fallen. The powerful sprint specialist had won the second stage to Harrogate the day before easily dominating a bunch sprint on a slight upward incline.

His team announced overnight that early diagnosis had been “reassuring” and that Bouhanni “had regained consciousness in the ambulance”. Bouhanni, who joined Cofidis in 2015, has 55 wins to his name including stages on the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana.

Serge Pauwels won the Tour of Yorkshire after hanging on to win Sunday’s final stage for the first title success of his career with police estimating a million fans turned up to watch.

Pauwels, riding for Team Dimension Data, attacked on the second of four climbs late in the 194.5 kilometer stage from Bradford to the Fox Valley, near Sheffield. He built a lead of more than 30 seconds and that advantage proved decisive as the chasing pack started to close on the final climb.

By the time he crossed the line Pauwels’s lead had been reduced to nine seconds, with his team-mate Omar Fraile coming in second. “It feels a bit strange,” Pauwels said after standing on the podium in front of a large crowd at the finish. “It is the first time I have had my hands in the air.

“But I think people would not really be surprised that I take a win because I have been quite close. Last year I was second, third, fourth, everything except a win, and now I get two wins at the same time which makes it more special.”

Police estimated Sunday’s crowd alone at one million fans, taking the total for the weekend to 2.2 million, an impressively high figure for the fledgling race.

“I’ve ridden all around the world,” Pauwels said. “If I would make a top three of the most amazing crowds, of course you have the Belgian Classics, the Basque people who are amazing, but I think the people here in Yorkshire for sure are also top three.

“They are very enthusiastic and the roads are full. It’s incredible, something you almost never see anywhere else.”

Richie Porte wins Tour of Romandy

A powerful final day time-trial from Richie Porte saw the Australian BMC leader clinch the Tour of Romandy on Sunday by relegating Britain’s overnight leader Simon Yates into second.

The 32-year-old Porte is only the second Australian to win the one week tour after Cadel Evans in both 2006 and 2011. Yates had taken the overall lead Saturday but had only a 19-second lead on Porte ahead of the challenging 17.8km time trial.

Sunday’s stage was won by Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic ahead of Porte six seconds back in second and his teammate Tejay Van Garderen in third. Porte ended top of the overall standings 21 seconds ahead of Yates in second, with Roglic’s stage win lifting him to an impressive third overall. — AFP